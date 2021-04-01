First-of-its-kind cruise service starts between Surat and Diu

Cruise service from Hazira Port of Surat to Diu was flagged off on March 31 via video conferencing. One side voyage time of the cruise service is approximately 13 to 14 hours. Cruise has the capacity of 300 passengers and has 16 cabins. This cruise will sail two round trips in a week. The Cruise has Gaming Lounge, VIP Lounge, Entertainment on Deck and other modern amenities. The success of the ferry service has opened the gates for more routes of water transportation in Gujarat.