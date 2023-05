Updated on: May 26, 2023 9:09 IST

Baba Bageshwar's divya darbar to be held in Surat from today

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar In Surat: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has reached Gujarat on his ten days tour. From today, the court of Bageshwar Dham is being decorated in Surat..in which 2.5 lakh devotees from 6 states will participate.