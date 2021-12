Updated on: December 09, 2021 17:20 IST

Farmers suspend year-long protest, to march back home from December 11

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the over a year-long farmers' movement against three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.