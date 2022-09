Updated on: September 13, 2022 14:13 IST

CM Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot| Conflict BW Rajasthan Congress Got Highlighted When Ministers Protested

Rajasthan News | CM Gehlot News | Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying that he did not want to fight with Pilot. Before, shoes were hurled during an event which was for marking the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla in Rajasthan’s Pushkar and thousands of people turned up to pay their last respect in a show of strength by the community.#sachinpilot #ashokgehlot #rajasthan #indiatv