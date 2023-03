Updated on: March 10, 2023 15:04 IST

Chapra News: young man became a victim of mob lynching in Chapra

Bihar Crime: A hair-raising incident has happened in Bihar. Here, a person living in Siwan district became a victim of mob lynching in Rasulpur, Chhapra. It is alleged that the person had come to Chapra to sell banned meat. Because of which the villagers caught him and beat him badly.