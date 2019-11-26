Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  Bubbles of methane freeze at northeast China lake, attracts visitors

News Videos

Bubbles of methane freeze at northeast China lake, attracts visitors

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 15:46 IST ]

In China's northernmost city of Mohe, frozen methane bubbles draw visitors and photographers. The phenomenon only appears in the cold region and is caused by dead organic matters.

