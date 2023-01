Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:11 IST

Breaking News: Will Modi be able to win 350 seats in 2024? See the report of C-Voter Survey

Will PM Narendra Modi be able to win 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The same claim is being made by the BJP. But is it possible? BJP is expanding the party from North India to South to South for 24 years. See the full report..