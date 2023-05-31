Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP, Says Conduct Surgical Attack On China If You've Guts

News Videos

Updated on: May 31, 2023 15:06 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP, Says Conduct Surgical Attack On China If You've Guts

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again attacked BJP fiercely in his own style. Addressing a rally in Sadashiv Peth, Telangana, Owaisi said that BJP people only know how to break.
Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Latest Speech Asaduddin Owaisi News Asaduddin Owaisi Latest News Owaisi On Bjp Owaisi On Modi Asaduddin Owaisi Speec

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News