Updated on: May 31, 2023 15:06 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP, Says Conduct Surgical Attack On China If You've Guts

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again attacked BJP fiercely in his own style. Addressing a rally in Sadashiv Peth, Telangana, Owaisi said that BJP people only know how to break.