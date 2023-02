Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:49 IST

AIMIM session: Why was Hindu nation discussed in Owaisi's session, what did the provocative "Bhaijaan" say?

AIMIM Convention: The first national convention of AIMIM is starting in Mumbai today. Before the session, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is talking to the media. Where do you listen to what he said?