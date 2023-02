Updated on: February 26, 2023 12:52 IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweets a photo of himself outside Sisodia's house, aimed at PM Modi

Saurabh Bhardwaj has said that the CBI will arrest Manish Sisodia today... Saurabh said that the allegations levelled against Sisodia are ridiculous and that the CBI has not achieved anything in the investigation so far.