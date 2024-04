Updated on: April 06, 2024 17:40 IST

Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case on April 06. He was arrested by the CBI and ED in the Delhi Excise Policy Case in February 2023. Watch to know more!