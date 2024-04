Updated on: April 05, 2024 16:47 IST

After Sanjay Singh came out of Tihar jail, all eyes are now set on Manish Sisodia, will he get bail?

After Sanjay Singh Came Out Of Tihar jail, All Eyes Are Now Set On Manish Sisodia, Will He Get Bail Or Not. In this video, we look at the arguments that helped Sanjay Singh get bail, and might help Manish Sisodia in getting one too.