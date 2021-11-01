Monday, November 01, 2021
     
  5. Swami Ramdev shares natural remedies to strengthen the heart

Updated on: November 01, 2021 10:55 IST

Swami Ramdev shares natural remedies to strengthen the heart

Swami Ramdev shares the recipe of the decoction one should consume to strengthen the heart. It includes one teaspoon Arjuna bark, two grams cinnamon, 5 basil and other ayurvedic herbs,
