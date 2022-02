Updated on: February 18, 2022 20:40 IST

Kurukshetra: Will court's judgment on Ahmedabad blasts impact UP Elections?

A special court in Ahmedabad on Friday awarded the death penalty to 38 of 49 convicts in the 2008 serial blasts case. Speaking on the same, Yogi Adityanath today spoke about an alleged Samajwadi connection to it. Watch this episode of Kurukshetra.