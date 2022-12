Updated on: December 28, 2022 20:26 IST

Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi or PM Modi, who is the real 'Tapasvi' ? | Watch

Rahul Gandhi, who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is yet again in the news because of wearing half T-shirt in Delhi's cold. Congress have called Rahul as 'Tapasvi', after which a new politics started.