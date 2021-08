Updated on: August 11, 2021 22:20 IST

Piyush Goyal raises issue of Opposition's indiscipline in Parliament, demands special committee

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday demanded that a special committee be set up to look into the incidents of gross indiscipline by Opposition members and said that the Parliament witnessed a 'new low' in its history after there were reports that attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff.