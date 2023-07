Updated on: July 26, 2023 13:19 IST

When PM Modi 'predicted' Opposition's No-Confidence Motion back in 2019

With the opposition wanting to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 is now going viral on internet wherein he jokingly tells the parties behind it that they should get ready to table a similar exercise in 2023 too.