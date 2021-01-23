Haqikat Kya Hai: Mamata's 'Desh Nayak Diwas' vs Nation's 'Parakram Diwas'

The celebration for the 125th birth anniversary of India’s legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has sparked another political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling-Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.