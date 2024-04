Updated on: April 09, 2024 14:39 IST

Netaji's Grandnephew slams Kangana Ranaut over First PM remark, says Kangana should study

Socio-political activist and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose rebuked Kangana's 'First PM' statement and said that she should study more to understand the heritage culture of India and also Stalwarts and National icons like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Watch to know more!