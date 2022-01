Updated on: January 23, 2022 23:20 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai | CM Yogi holds door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today held a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad. Ahead of assembly elections in the state, Adityanath interacted with the people of Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad. He slammed the Samajwadi Party and questioned its claim ahead of polls, where it promised 300 units of free electricity to people. "Did you get electricity during the Samajwadi govt? Today they are saying they will give 300 units free but if electricity will not come, then what they will give for free? We've done what we said and have done development works in the state".