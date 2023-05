Updated on: May 13, 2023 22:57 IST

Muqabla: BJP sweeps civic polls, wins all 17 mayoral seats

Yogi Adityanath's one-sided magic worked in the local body elections in UP today..100% mayors of UP have won from BJP only....Initially, BSP contested two seats of Agra and Saharanpur, but the final results kept coming here as well. It has blossomed instead of an elephant... 17 out of 17 mayors.