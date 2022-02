Updated on: February 19, 2022 0:20 IST

When Alia Bhatt first met Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt had been dreaming to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for nine years and she got the chance with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Know how was her first meeting with SBL for the film.