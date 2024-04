Updated on: April 06, 2024 17:33 IST

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD' postponed due to Lok Sabha polls: Report | Entertainment Wrap

As per the report, Prabhas, Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD' was postponed due to Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Sacha Baron Cohen Files For Divorce From his Wife Isla Fisher After 13 Years Of Marriage. watch to know what's in today's entertainment wrap.