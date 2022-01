Updated on: January 29, 2022 19:59 IST

Chunav Manch 2022 | BJP is on backfoot, losers are joining party: Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in Yogi Adityanath government till recently, launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh while speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch in Lucknow. "Yogiji insan to ban nahi paye, bhagwan banne ki koshish kar rhe. Yogi dhokha hai. Aap Yogi nahi dhongi hain,"Maurya said, adding that losers are joining the BJP.