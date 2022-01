Updated on: January 15, 2022 10:22 IST

15 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Paush Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 12.58 pm tonight. Brahma Yoga will remain till 2.32 pm today. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 11.21 pm tonight. Know today's auspicious time.