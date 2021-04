1 April 2021: Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain on the whole night for 5 to 19 minutes on Friday morning. Apart from this, the amount of filing a lawsuit or putting your point, that is, Yayeejayed Yoga will be from 6.13 in the morning to 2.46 in the night.