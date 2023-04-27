Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aap Ki Adalat Video
  5. Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: After moving on, Salman asked, "Who is his 'Jaan'?

Aap Ki Adalat Videos

Updated on: April 27, 2023 23:56 IST

Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: After moving on, Salman asked, "Who is his 'Jaan'?

Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: The wait is over; this time there will be 'Bhaijaan' in your court. India's legendary show Aap Ki Adalat only on India TV
news aap ki adaalat salman khan Salman Khan In Aap Ki Adalat dubai Rajat Sharma india tv

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News