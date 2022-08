Updated on: August 25, 2022 8:16 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: ED seized 2 AK-47 rifles in Jharkhand power broker’s home, What alibi did Ranchi Police give?

The ED recovered two AK-47 rifles during a raid at the premises of a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The weapons were recovered from the house of Prem Prakash, who is considered close to CM Soren. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.