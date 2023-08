Updated on: August 27, 2023 15:01 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli got a big shock, how could Virat lost to Shubman Gill, watch video

Before the preparations for the Asia Cup, all the players of Team India had a yo-yo test in which Virat Kohli scored 17.2 and Shubman Gill scored 18.7. Virat Kohli is considered to be the fittest player of Team India but this time Gill has defeated Virat.