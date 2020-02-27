In serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Tiwari Ji imagines a dream Holi celebration with Anita Bhabhi where the two play with colours in a filmy avatar.
Nimki Vidhayak fame Bhoomika Gurung flaunts her four ravishing looks
'Two States' drama in Yeh Hain Chahatein will leave you ROFL-ing
Pre-Holi celebration in Shubharambh serial has begun!
Recommended Video
Nimki Vidhayak fame Bhoomika Gurung flaunts her four ravishing looks
'Two States' drama in Yeh Hain Chahatein will leave you ROFL-ing
Pre-Holi celebration in Shubharambh serial has begun!
Meet the team of Ekta Kapoor's new show Pavitra Bhagya
Top News
Northeast Delhi violence ebbs, but doesn't subside; death toll reaches 38
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain for alleged role in Northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus toll rises to 17 in Italy, 650 affected
Warmer than usual summer likely this year: IMD
US lawmakers seek assurances, transparency on 'Taliban deal' | LIVE
IB Officer Ankit Sharma died after being brutally stabbed multiple times, postmortem report reveals
Latest News
Shruti Haasan's befitting reply to trolls over plastic surgery: It’s just how I choose to live
'I'm his fan but..': Kapil Dev talks about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket
T20I Rankings: KL Rahul retains 2nd spot, Ashton Agar enters top-5
Mera Bharat mahaan. Because, JCB excavator and jugaad rock
'Is it the end of democracy?' Mamata Banerjee pens poem condemning Delhi violence
Rejection of Savarkar resolution: Devendra Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena
Odisha CM elected BJD president for 8th term
Polling in four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha on March 26
Fadnavis will remain as leader of Opposition: Shiv Sena
India, US expected to seal first phase of mega trade deal soon
No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA
Survived on bread, Maggi, say northeast Delhi residents as shops down shutters
Northeast Delhi violence ebbs, but doesn't subside; death toll reaches 38
Warmer than usual summer likely this year: IMD
'Unforgettable': First Lady recounts her experience at Delhi school
Coronavirus toll rises to 17 in Italy, 650 affected
California is abnormally dry after low-precipitation winter
29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society
Shruti Haasan's befitting reply to trolls over plastic surgery: It’s just how I choose to live
Salman Khan hitches onto the 'brandwagon' with newfound swag
VIDEO: Anand Ahuja welcoming Sonam Kapoor with flowers will give you 'bahaaro phool barsao' feels
Thappad Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
'I'm his fan but..': Kapil Dev talks about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket
T20I Rankings: KL Rahul retains 2nd spot, Ashton Agar enters top-5
Skip IPL if you feel burned out, Kapil Dev tells Indian cricketers
Ranji Trophy S/F: KL Rahul 'just another cricketer', not thinking much about him: Bengal coach
Watch: Jemimah's got moves! India women's team star dances with off-duty security personnel
Mera Bharat mahaan. Because, JCB excavator and jugaad rock
Tesla founder Elon Musk reveals he's a 3000 year old vampire. Netizens say we knew it!
Viral photo of a grumpy baby inspires meme fest online
Melania and Donald Trump's India visit outfits make splash on Twitter
Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter
Daily Horoscope February 28, 2020: Great day ahead for Aries, Pisces and other zodiac signs
Radhika Madan asks women to not feel awkward with bra straps showing
People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety
Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen. Here’s why
Vastu Tips: Keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home attracts negative energy
iQOO, Realme fighting to become first 5G smartphone brand. But what about Jio, Airtel, Vodafone?
Oppo A31 with 6GB RAM launched in India: Price, features and more
Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 7T, Poco X2: A list of smartphones with 90hz or 120Hz display
LG V60 ThinQ 5G with dual screens officially introduced: Price, features and more
Tim Cook confirms Apple will open its first store in India and an online store too: Here's when
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download