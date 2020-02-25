Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
Kartik, Naira leave Goenka house in serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Naira pay the price of fighting case against Luv and Kush. Kartik and Naira leave the Goenka house and Kairav with a heavy heart and try to connect the dots of the case

