  5. PM Modi hits-out at opposition, says Congress and urban Naxals spreading rumours over CAA, NRC

PM Modi hits-out at opposition, says Congress and urban Naxals spreading rumours over CAA, NRC

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 16:24 IST ]
NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought NRC in cabinet nor in Parliament. If we're passing a legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring a legislation to send you out, says PM Modi
