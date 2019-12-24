Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Politics Videos

Anyone who stays in India will be counted in NPR: Javdekar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 16:33 IST ]

The government on Tuesday announced that it was going ahead with its decision to implement the National Population Register (NPR) across the country in 2020. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the government will implement the NPR across the country through a parliamentary act in April 2020.

