  Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde demands Fadnavis resignation

Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde demands Fadnavis resignation

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 15:45 IST ]

After SC order to conduct floor test in Maharashtra Assembly within 24 hrs, Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis.

