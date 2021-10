Updated on: October 16, 2021 16:20 IST

OMG: Sidhu and his 'political' comedy

Punjab witnessed a series of political ups and downs in the past couple of months. While Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM, Sidhu's tantrums pushed the political drama to new heights. Watch this latest edition of India TV's OMG on the same.