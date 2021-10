Updated on: October 26, 2021 16:20 IST

OMG: All parties sing 'vote dila de' as UP heads to polls next year!

All parties are prepared to face the polls next year. From Rahul to Akhilesh and Kejriwal to Owaisi, all contenders for the CM Chair have begun their prayers and now sing 'mujhko bhi toh vote dila de'. Watch this latest iteration of India TV's 'Oh My God'.