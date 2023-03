Updated on: March 01, 2023 18:08 IST

Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2023: CM Yogi reminded the old governments of their budget, said this

Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2023: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the discussion on the budget in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. During this, he replied to each and every allegation of the opposition. At the same time, listen to what he said about the UP budget presented