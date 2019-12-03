Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio hike prepaid tariff by up to 40 percent

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 03, 2019 7:23 IST ]
The era of low tariffs for Indian consumers seems to have ended as major telcos — Vodafone Idea Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and Reliance Jio have hiked tariff by up to 40% for prepaid customers.
