Published on: January 28, 2022 17:32 IST

UP Election 2022: 'UP Mein Ka Ba' singer Neha Singh Rathore at her candid best | EXCLUSIVE

Singer Neha Singh Rathore's latest song 'UP Mein Ka Ba' has gone viral with millions of views on YouTube. However, Rathore has also been facing backlash for showing UP in badlight in her song. The singer in an exclusive interaction with India TV bares her heart out.