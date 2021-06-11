Friday, June 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

News Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Pm Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Cm Yogi Adityanath Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X