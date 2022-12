Updated on: December 24, 2022 23:02 IST

TV actress Tunisha Sharma Commits Suicide, Police is investigating the Reason of suicide

TV actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on set in Vasai, Mumbai on Saturday. She was aged 20. She is popular for her role in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, which airs on SAB TV. It is learned that Tunisha was shooting on set on Saturday and went on break. She reportedly went to the bathroom.