Updated on: December 19, 2023 17:14 IST

Tamil Nadu Rains: Drone Visuals Show Lakes Overflowing In Thoothukudi Amid Rainfall | India TV News

The IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts of the southern state. 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi district have reached full capacity. Drone visuals show overflowing lakes as people grapple with the intense weather conditions.