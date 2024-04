Updated on: April 08, 2024 19:13 IST

AAP launches Lok Sabha campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'| Speed News | 8th April

AAP launches Lok Sabha campaign with slogan 'Jail ka jawab vote se'. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor predicted that BJP's vote share in Tamil Nadu is expected to jump whereas in Bengal, it may turn out to be the number 1 party.