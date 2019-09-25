Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
  5. Talk with Pak only when it takes action against terrorism, PM Modi tells Trump

News Videos

Talk with Pak only when it takes action against terrorism, PM Modi tells Trump

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 10:44 IST ]

On his bilateral talk with US President Donald Trump PM Modi cleared the air that India will have a talk with Pakistan only when it agress to take action against terrorism.

