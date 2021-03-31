Wednesday, March 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. State govt releases 1,349 prisoners on occasion of Rajasthan Diwas

News Videos

State govt releases 1,349 prisoners on occasion of Rajasthan Diwas

On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas (March 30), state government released 1,349 prisoners from different jails.
Jaipur Rajasthan Diwas Prisoners

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News