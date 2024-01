Updated on: January 25, 2024 18:46 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India, visits Amber Fort with S Jaishankar

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, arrived in Jaipur. Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Macron visited the Amber Fort in Jaipur today with EAM S Jaishankar.