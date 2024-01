Updated on: January 26, 2024 11:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls national flag in Lucknow | Republic Day 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag in Lucknow today on the occassion of the 75th Republic Day. He also extended his wishes to everyone as the country is all set to celebrate the grand event.