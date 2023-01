Updated on: January 26, 2023 23:14 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Here's how India celebrated 74th Republic Day; Watch | Make In India | PM Modi

India, today celebrated its 74th Republic Day this year. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, was the chief guest for the parade. Republic Day 2023 parade witnessed the debut march of women riders on BSF's Camel Contingent.