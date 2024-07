Updated on: July 12, 2024 21:47 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: The Indian government has the world's biggest weapon!

If you are asked..who has the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the world? So you will say.. America's Mother Of All Bombs.. Russia's Father Of All Bombs.. But if we tell you.. that India has made a non-nuclear bomb that can compete with America and Russia.. Then you will also be shocked.