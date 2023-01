Updated on: January 22, 2023 23:53 IST

Ramcharitmanas Row: Is Ramcharitmanas being used to get votes?

Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar had recently made controversial remarks regarding Ramcharit Manas, after which there was a lot of uproar. But now Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has also given a controversial statement regarding Ramcharitmanas.